Trump to Newsmax: Going After Me All for Nothing

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday night the myriad prosecutions leveled against him throughout the country are meritless.

Trump spoke on "Greg Kelly Reports" hours after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on charges stemming from an indictment obtained by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that accuses him and 18 co-defendants of trying to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

Trump also faces charges related to an indictment in New York City obtained by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and two obtained by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump and two of his children also are being sued by Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations of widespread fraud through the Trump Organization, and he is being sued by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll for defamation.

"This is a radical left district attorney, as we have in New York and as we have in all the other places, whether it's a district attorney or [attorneys general], that we have that in New York," he said. "They're going after [me] all for nothing.

"I mean, the case — they have no case against me at all. They do it to try and get elected," Trump said of James' lawsuit. "But they also do it in coordination with the Department of Injustice in Washington."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!