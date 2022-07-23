Trump: Biden's Damage More Than '5 Worst Presidents' Combined

Former President Donald Trump, during his "Save America" rally Friday night in Arizona, slammed President Joe Biden over his handling of Afghanistan, the economy, the war in Ukraine, and more.

"You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together ,and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our country in less than two short years," Trump said in the Prescott Valley event held to bolster his endorsed candidates in Arizona's races. "The contrast between the Trump administration's amazing success and Joe Biden's breathtaking failure could not be more stark."

He told the audience that they can see the effects of Biden's policies in their state, where "hundreds of thousands of people" are pouring in, and "they have no intention of stopping it."

Further, Trump noted that two years ago, when he was still in office, gasoline was "$1.87 a gallon. Now it's $5, $6, $7, and even in some places, $8 and $9 a gallon, and it's only going to get worse."

And now, the "radical Democrats" want to "impose the largest tax hike in American history … they think raising taxes is a wonderful thing, so they can waste it on things like the Green New Deal."

The administration also wants to "pile on more regulations at levels never seen before," Trump claimed. "Under the Trump administration, we had the greatest economy in the history of the world with no inflation.

"Biden created the worst inflation in 47 years: 9.1%. But the actual number is much much higher than that, and it's going higher and higher all the time."

Trump also noted that "7 million new jobs" were created under his administration and that "we had the lowest rates of unemployment" and the "best numbers for every group."

The Biden administration also "turned Afghanistan into the greatest humiliation our country has ever seen," and turned the U.S. border into the "most unsafe border in the history of our country, and I believe in the history of the world."

"We could have gotten out with dignity and strength," said Trump. "Instead we did something that was, I think, in my opinion, the greatest embarrassment that we've ever had in the history of our country.

"Biden and the radical left have turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy, prosperity into poverty, and security into a total catastrophe."

Even a "third-world country" does not have a border situation like that of the United States, said Trump, outlining his administration's achievements to slow immigration.

"We had this thing going like nobody's ever seen it," said Trump. "We had a great relationship on the border with Mexico for the first time. Now you see what's happened, that whole relationship is gone and people are flooding us. Never happened like this. Never nothing like this has ever happened."

The United States has also become a "beggar for energy" under Biden, said Trump, while "two years ago, we were energy independent. We were even energy dominant."

