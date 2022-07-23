Trump Hints at 2024 Run, But Makes No Announcement

Former President Donald Trump still has not officially announced that he'll run again for president in 2024, but during his Arizona rally Friday night, some of his comments sparked even more speculation that a declaration is coming.

After Trump slammed President Joe Biden and outlined a list of the president's failures, including on Afghanistan, the economy and the border, the former president drew loud applause from the audience at the Prescott Valley event, when he told them "now, we may have to do it again. I mean, look at, look at what has happened to our country in less than two years. Our country is like a different place. It's so sad to see."

Trump also during the rally insisted that he "ran twice" and "won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016 and, likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far."

The former president, repeating his contention that the 2020 election "was rigged and stolen," said the United States is "being systematically destroyed because of it."

"I appreciate your state and others," Trump said. "You saw what's going on in Wisconsin with the nursing homes, thousands and thousands and thousands of crooked votes ... historically only a very small portion voted. I guess they voted because they had such a great enthusiasm for [Biden] who campaigned from the basement. But it's nursing homes and many other things, and I have to hand it to the people of Wisconsin" and so do you."

He also praised the people of Arizona, and then said, "First, we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November when we retake Congress."

"Among our highest priorities must be to end the nightmare Joe Biden has created on our southern border. And your governor, Doug Ducey, has done absolutely nothing to help," said Trump. "Talk about RINOs. He's all talk and no action. And you'll see what can happen when Kari Lake becomes your governor."

Trump also called for a "landslide so big that the radical left cannot rig it or steal it, even if they try."

"If you do big enough, it's very hard for them to do," he said. "This is the year we're going to take back the House. We're going to take back the Senate. We're going to take back America. And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our beautiful, magnificent White House."

But first "massive victories" need to be scored for Lake, Senate candidate Blake Masters and other GOP candidates, said Trump.

"We will fight for more jobs for American families, fair trade for American workers and more American factories forging more products stamped with that beautiful phrase 'Made in the USA,'" he added.