Trump: Biden's Policies Have Led to 'Most Unsafe Border' in US History

Former President Donald Trump, while speaking in the border state of Arizona, said his administration "created the safest border in the history of our country," but under President Joe Biden, "we have the most unsafe border in the history of our country and I believe in the history of the world."

"You're talking about millions and millions of people coming in unvetted, coming in from jails from 141 different countries," Trump said in his Prescott Valley "Save America" rally Friday night. "What they're doing to our country is ruining it. They're poisoning our country."

Trump pointed out that his administration "deported record numbers of illegal aliens and gang members and we built hundreds of miles of border wall. In fact, we completely finished our original plan despite 2.5 years of Democrat-inspired lawsuits. They sued me from Day One on the wall, 2.5 years in court. We won every one of them. We finished the wall and then we added much more wall."

And it would have taken only three more weeks to complete the remaining portion of the wall, said Trump.

He also offered his thanks to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who "gave us 28,000 soldiers free of charge."

"We had a great relationship on the border with Mexico for the first time," said Trump. "Now you see what's happened. That whole relationship is gone and people are flooding us ... I said to Mexico, 'We need your help.' And they said, 'No, I'm sorry. We can't do that.' I said, 'Good, then I'm going to charge you 25% tariffs on all of the things that you make, including cars that are pouring into our country.' And they said, 'On the other hand,' they said, 'We would love to help you. We would really love to.' So they gave us 28,000 soldiers."

But under Biden, the border has become the "worst in U.S. history, maybe of any country," said Trump.

"Right here in Arizona, the Border Patrol has reported a 732% increase," said Trump, while praising the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"When I ran it, which is 2020, we had numbers, the likes of which were on the low side, and that included drugs and human trafficking," said Trump. "They hadn't been so low in 34 years, including over 19,000 unaccompanied minor youth being dumped by coyotes and smugglers with no parents or no supervision — just dumped on our land. It's a humanitarian and national security disaster, and it has to be stopped."

He added that criminals, including murderers and sexual predators, are among the numbers of illegal immigrants, as countries are sending the "worst criminals the world has ever known" into the United States, while mentioning cases that have made the news, including that of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who obtained an abortion after being allegedly molested by a person in the country illegally.

'These are just a few of the tens of thousands of violent acts being perpetrated by these criminals pouring into our country," he said. The radical Democrats have turned our country into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens."