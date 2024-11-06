NBC News: Harris to Concede Election to Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly will concede the election to Donald Trump in a phone call to the president-elect before she does so in an address to the nation.

NBC News reported Harris is expected to call Trump on Wednesday to concede the presidential race. She then is expected to address the country from Howard University in the late afternoon or early evening.

NBC News added that President Joe Biden also will call Trump to congratulate him. Biden also is expected to address the nation.

Newsmax was the first network to project Trump winning Tuesday's presidential election, and mainstream media outlets followed.

Newsmax's projection came minutes after calling the battleground state of Pennsylvania for Trump.

Campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the former and future president had not received any kind of call from Harris or Biden as of Wednesday morning, NBC News reported.

After midnight, a Harris adviser said the vice president wouldn't speak at her Howard University watch party on election night, and the campaign believed "we still have votes to count."

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Trump was ahead of Harris in the Electoral College at 286-226, with swing states Michigan and Arizona leaning Republican.

Trump, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, also was on course to become the first Republican in 20 years to win the national popular vote.

President George W. Bush (50.7%) defeated Sen. John Kerry (48.3%) in 2004, Newsweek reported.

During a campaign rally on Monday, Trump said he would phone Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, on his first day in office to inform her he will slap a 25% tariff on imports from her country, DailyMail.com reported.

He added that Sheinbaum Pardo "I suppose is a very, very nice woman, they say."

"I haven't met her, and I'm going to inform her on day one or sooner, that if they don't stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I'm going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send into the United States of America," Trump told supporters at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.