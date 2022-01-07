Trump: Americans See Through Desperate Democrats' Jan. 6 'Sham'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday said many Americans understand that he's trying to "SAVE American Democracy" after President Joe Biden and other Democrats accused him of undermining it.

Trump released a scathing lengthy statement a day after Biden and other progressives used the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol assault to attack the former president in an attempt to divert attention from their failed actions and policies.

The former president said the Democrats' display Thursday was "the last gasps of a corrupt and discredited left-wing political and media establishment."

"These radical leftists in Washington care NOTHING for American Democracy. All they care about is control over you, and wealth and riches for themselves," Trump said in the statement released by his Save America PAC. "But they are failing. No one believes them anymore. And the day is quickly coming when they will be overwhelmingly voted out of power.

"Joe Biden's voice is now the voice of desperation and despair."

Trump said Biden's "handlers" gave him a speech focused on the 45th president because they know "the left-wing extremism" promulgated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has "destroyed the Democrat Party."

"Part of their panic is motivated by the realization that, just like the Russia Collusion Hoax, they cannot sustain the preposterous fabrications about January 6 much longer," Trump said. "The truth is coming out.

"But for them, the worst part of it all is the knowledge that the American People are seeing right through their phony media event — which despicably compared a Pelosi-led security failure at the Capitol to the darkest days in American history and the deaths of 3,000 Americans."

Trump credited the many Americans who are seeing "right through that sham" by Democrats.

"[Americans] see a cynical politician [Biden] who ran for office promising unity who is now doing the most divisive thing possible — slandering his political opponents as domestic terrorists, just like insecure dictators do in communist countries," Trump said.

"The American People also see that January 6 has become the Democrats’ excuse and pretext for the most chilling assault on the civil liberties of American citizens in generations. It is being used to justify outrageous attacks on free speech, widespread censorship, de-platforming, calls for increased domestic surveillance, appalling abuse of political prisoners, labeling opponents of COVID lockdowns and mandates as national security threats, and even ordering the FBI to target parents who object to the radical indoctrination of their children in school."

A day after saying America "has lost its confidence," Trump offered hope.

"Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American Democracy — I am the one trying to SAVE American Democracy," Trump said in his Friday statement.

"Today, I am more confident than ever in the strength and common sense of the American People. They are counting the days until we will no longer have to be constantly lectured, lied to, and dictated to by corrupt politicians and their media partners. When we will no longer have to put up with this broken establishment’s hoaxes and its manufactured media narratives — And as Biden and his radical handlers know, that day is coming fast.

"Because in the months and years ahead, the American People are going to speak up, take action, and VOTE in massive numbers, and we are going to TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY."