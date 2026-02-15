Fleitz to Newsmax: $5B Gaza Aid Bypasses UN, Hamas

A proposed $5 billion Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction initiative announced by President Donald Trump on Sunday would bypass the United Nations and keep aid away from Hamas terrorists, Fred Fleitz, a former National Security Council chief of staff under Trump, said Sunday on Newsmax.

However, Fleitz warned on Newsmax's "Sunday Report" that the plans will be a "difficult haul because of Hamas' lack of cooperation."

Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that he will announce Thursday that Board of Peace member states have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza reconstruction and humanitarian assistance.

The president said that member states committed "thousands of personnel" for a U.N.-authorized stabilization force and local police, and said Hamas must carry out "full and immediate demilitarization."

The board's creation was endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of the Trump administration's plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"Well, I'm glad to see this is moving into the second stage," Fleitz said, calling the effort "a huge promise of aid for Gaza."

"That's not going to go through the corrupt United Nations. It's not going to fall into the hands of terrorists or jihadists. It's going to be given to the people of Gaza. It's actually going to be used to rebuild Gaza," he said.

Fleitz said Israel supports the initiative, adding, "It's a great initiative. Israel is on board, and I'm very optimistic."

Fleitz also on Sunday discussed the growing cartel drone threat, saying the U.S. may need to consider land strikes as cartels shift tactics.

"I think the U.S. has to do that," Fleitz said. "And we're seeing a new threat from drones, because the flow of illegal migrants across the border is stopping."

"So now there's the prospect, and I think it's happening," said Fleitz. "These drug cartels are sending drugs into our country using drones. They're using drones for surveillance."

Stopping the drone threat would likely require action on the ground and coordination with Mexico, he added.

"The only way to stop them, I think, is going to be strikes on the ground and the cooperation of the Mexican government," Fleitz said.

Asked about reports that the FAA closed airspace around El Paso for 10 days amid concern over an alleged cartel drone, Fleitz said the situation was alarming.

"That's pretty concerning," he said. "When you hear that the airspace around El Paso is being turned down or being closed down. This is the tip of the iceberg of a huge threat to our country."

Fleitz pointed to developments in Ukraine and said drones are becoming harder to stop. "We're seeing in the war in Ukraine, drones being flown using fiber-optic cable that can't be jammed electronically," he said.

"We can shoot high-power lasers at them. That's what they were doing near El Paso," he said. "We have a huge border with Mexico, and we are not ready for this threat from drone swarms... we have to do a lot more to defend our country."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com