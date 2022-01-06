Lindsey Graham Calls Out Biden for 'Brazen Politicization' of Jan. 6 Anniversary

Sen. Lindsey Graham ripped President Joe Biden for the "brazen politicization" of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The South Carolina Republican tweeted Thursday: "What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden. I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?"

His comments came as Biden blasted former President Donald Trump saying he "rallied the mob to attack" the Capitol.

The Hill noted that in a separate statement by Graham on Thursday, the senator said he "still cannot believe that a mob was able to take over the United States Capitol during such a pivotal moment.

"Those who defiled the Capitol on January 6 are being prosecuted, as they should be," Graham said. "I have consistently condemned the attack and have urged that those involved be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I hold the same views of those who attacked the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and committed other acts of violence throughout our nation.

"President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris’ speeches today were an effort to resurrect a failed presidency more than marking the anniversary of a dark day in American history.

"Their brazen attempts to use January 6 to support radical election reform and changing the rules of the Senate to accomplish this goal, will not succeed. The so-called voting rights acts they are pushing are a liberal Democrat federal takeover of our election systems which constitutionally reside with the states."