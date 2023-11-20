×
Tags: trump | 2020 election | 2024 | rnc | debates

Trump Urges RNC to Cancel Debates and Undergo 'Revamp'

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 04:36 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump urged the Republican National Committee to cancel its remaining primary debates and put a new focus on "stop the steal" efforts.

Trump on Monday ent on his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the RNC for scheduling a fourth another debate on Dec. 6, this one in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The party should be focusing on the general election, said Trump, whom polls put as the overwhelming favorite to secure the GOP nomination and challenge President Joe Biden.

Trump cited a recent survey by Harvard's Center for American Political Studies and Stagwell that shows him ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 58 percentage points.

"GREAT POLLS JUST RELEASED – BEST EVER! Harvard/Harris TRUMP 67%, DeSanctimonious 9%, Birdbrain [former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley] 8%, [entrepreneur Vivek] Ramaswamy 5%, [former New Jersey Gov. Chris] Christie – dead in the water, a total loser!" Trump wrote.

Trump then noted that the poll also shows him beating President Joe Biden by 7 points in a head-to-head contest and 8 points if third parties are included. Without undecideds, Trump's lead over Biden is 9 points.

"TRUMP UP 7% to 10% on CROOKED JOE BIDEN. RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates," Trump wrote. "Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL! If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!"

His "stop the steal" refers to the controversial 2020 presidential election, where Trump and his allies insist that fraud contributed to Biden's victory.

That same language is under fire now by state prosecutors in Georgia and federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., who have argued that Trump is responsible for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump's legal team has denied any wrongdoing in the criminal cases.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


