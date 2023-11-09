Third GOP Debate's Ratings Plunge 71 Percent Since 2015

The third Republican presidential primary debate, hosted by NBC News, witnessed a declining viewership, with fewer than 7 million Americans tuning in to the event, marking the lowest audience turnout of the current campaign season and a 45% drop in viewers from the first debate.

Airing during prime time from 8 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the broadcast attracted 6.8 million viewers on linear television, with 1.3 million falling within the coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research, reported The Hill.

Wednesday night's audience figure was lower than the 9 million viewers who tuned in for the second GOP presidential primary debate in September, which was broadcast on Fox Business and across Fox News Media's linear channels as well as Univision, earning a total of 9.5 million viewers, including 1.8 million in the 25-54 age demographic.

The third GOP debate was also significantly lower than the nearly 12.8 million who watched the inaugural debate on Fox News back in August.

In contrast, with then-candidate Donald Trump attending, the August 2015 Fox News prime-time GOP debate set a record with 24 million viewers, the highest non-sports cable telecast ever per Nielsen. Wednesday's debate reflected a 71% drop in viewers from the 2015 debate in which Trump participated.

The debate, moderated by Megyn Kelly, Bret Baier, and Chris Wallace, became the highest-rated primary debate ever, drawing 7.9 million viewers in the key 25-54 demographic sought by advertisers, reported The New York Times.

Despite diminished interest in the third GOP debate for the "runner-up position," Republicans expressed discontent over Tuesday's election results as the GOP's performance fell below expectations, with Democrats winning seats in Virginia, Ohio, and traditionally red Kentucky. Left-leaning issues, such as marijuana and abortion, saw success in Ohio.

Some point fingers at former President Donald Trump, while others demand the resignation of RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, reported the Washington Times.

"I'm sick of Republicans losing," GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said during the third debate, reported Reuters.

The Florida governor's campaign cited Trump's support being a factor in races like Kentucky's governor election, where Daniel Cameron lost to Democrat Andy Beshear.

GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy urged RNC Chair McDaniel to step down during the third GOP debate, blaming her for recent party losses.

He stated, "Resign, and I'll yield my time to you," and pointed out Republican defeats in 2018, 2020, and 2022 under her leadership since 2017.

"What, exactly, does Ronna McDaniel do besides lose? The only thing she SHOULD do is RESIGN. Effective immediately," former Fox News contributor Monica Crowley wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday.

"If Matt Gaetz can vacate Kevin McCarthy, I think it's time for President Trump to vacate Ronna McDaniel," the account DC_Draino wrote on X on Wednesday. "Only he has the power to do it at this point."

The fourth GOP primary debate is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Alabama, shifting from mainstream media to be hosted by NewsNation, the "Megyn Kelly Show" on SiriusXM radio, and The Washington Free Beacon, as per the Republican National Committee's announcement, reported the Washington Post.