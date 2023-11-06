×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | gop | primary | poll | rasmussen

Rasmussen Poll: Trump Expands GOP Support to 50 Percent

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 01:42 PM EST

Some GOP pollsters have considered former President Donald Trump having all but won the Republican presidential primary, and now his support in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll has reached a majority 50% among likely voters.

Trump now leads the field by 38 points after having pulled 45% support in September's edition of the Rasmussen poll.

The full GOP primary results:

  1. Trump 50%
  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 12%
  3. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 9%
  4. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 5%
  5. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 3%
  6. Former Vice President Mike Pence 3%
  7. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. 2%
  8. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1%
  9. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 0%
  10. Undecided 14%

Notably, Pence has since officially ended his campaign, saying, "it is not my time."

When the nationwide poll expands to include Democrat and third-party voters for those with open primaries, the also-rans pick up a little bit of support against Trump.

"In states with open primaries — allowing voters to choose which primary they vote in without regard for their party registration — Trump's advantage could be diluted by the potential 'crossover' vote," according to the Rasmussen Reports analysis.

"While Trump gets 63% of the vote among self-identified Republican voters, the former president is supported by only 33% of Democrats and 46% of unaffiliated voters who say they're likely to vote in their state's 2024 GOP primaries.

"Several of Trump's primary rivals — including DeSantis, Haley, and Christie — draw a significant share of their support from Democrats and unaffiliated voters."

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,344 likely Republican primary voters and 2,015 likely U.S. primary voters Oct. 26-31 and Nov. 1-2, 2023. The margin of error for GOP primary voters is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Some GOP pollsters have considered former President Donald Trump having all but won the Republican presidential primary, and now his support in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll has reached a majority 50% among likely voters.
donald trump, gop, primary, poll, rasmussen
282
2023-42-06
Monday, 06 November 2023 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved