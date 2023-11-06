Rasmussen Poll: Trump Expands GOP Support to 50 Percent

Some GOP pollsters have considered former President Donald Trump having all but won the Republican presidential primary, and now his support in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll has reached a majority 50% among likely voters.

Trump now leads the field by 38 points after having pulled 45% support in September's edition of the Rasmussen poll.

The full GOP primary results:

Trump 50% Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 12% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 9% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 5% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 3% Former Vice President Mike Pence 3% Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. 2% Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1% North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 0% Undecided 14%

Notably, Pence has since officially ended his campaign, saying, "it is not my time."

When the nationwide poll expands to include Democrat and third-party voters for those with open primaries, the also-rans pick up a little bit of support against Trump.

"In states with open primaries — allowing voters to choose which primary they vote in without regard for their party registration — Trump's advantage could be diluted by the potential 'crossover' vote," according to the Rasmussen Reports analysis.

"While Trump gets 63% of the vote among self-identified Republican voters, the former president is supported by only 33% of Democrats and 46% of unaffiliated voters who say they're likely to vote in their state's 2024 GOP primaries.

"Several of Trump's primary rivals — including DeSantis, Haley, and Christie — draw a significant share of their support from Democrats and unaffiliated voters."

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,344 likely Republican primary voters and 2,015 likely U.S. primary voters Oct. 26-31 and Nov. 1-2, 2023. The margin of error for GOP primary voters is plus or minus 3 percentage points.