US Sanctions Iran-Backed Iraqi Militia Leaders

The Department of the Treasury has designated seven commanders from four Iran-aligned Iraqi militias as specially designated global terrorists, citing their roles in attacks on American personnel and regional targets, FDD has reported.

The commanders are affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al Haqq, Kataib Sayyid al Shuhada, and Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba — groups Washington has designated as terrorist organizations and linked to Iran's regional influence network.

Treasury officials described the militias as "some of Iraq's most violent Iran-aligned militia organizations," accusing them of operating with near impunity while targeting U.S. personnel, civilians, and critical infrastructure.

According to the department, the groups have carried out numerous attacks since the start of the U.S. campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, including strikes on American military sites, diplomatic locations, and energy infrastructure.

Kurdish areas in northern Iraq have also been repeatedly targeted with rockets and drones, including attacks on security forces, foreign installations, and political figures.

Among those sanctioned are three commanders from Kataib Hezbollah, which was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2009 for attacks against U.S. and coalition forces.

The Treasury Department has identified Ammar Jasim Khadim al Rammahi as directing attack planning and targeting U.S. personnel, while Radhwan Yousif Hameed Almohammed and Hasan Dheyab Hamzah Hamzah were described as key operational coordinators.

The sanctions follow heightened scrutiny of the group, including a $10 million reward announced earlier this month through the U.S. Rewards for Justice program for information on Kataib Hezbollah leader Ahmad al Hamidawi.

The militia was also linked to the recent kidnapping of an American journalist in Iraq, who was released after a week.

The Treasury Department has also designated Safaa Adnan Jabbar Suwaed, a senior commander in Asaib Ahl al Haqq, which U.S. officials say has carried out thousands of attacks against American and coalition forces, as a terrorist leader.

Three other figures tied to Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba and Kataib Sayyid al Shuhada were also sanctioned.

The Treasury Department has identified Husham Hashim Jaythoom as a military trainer, while Khalid Jameel Abed Albakhatra and Saeed Kadhim Mukhamis were described as senior commanders of Kataib Sayyid al Shuhada.

Both groups were designated as foreign terrorist organizations in 2025 as part of a broader U.S. effort to counter Iran-backed militias accused of launching attacks across the region, including against U.S. and Israeli interests during the Gaza conflict.

All four militias operate within the framework of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-recognized network of armed groups. While Iraqi authorities consider the force an official component of national security, U.S. officials have long argued it serves as a conduit for Iranian influence.