Iran Voices Mistrust Before Nuclear Talks

Iran's president and a top general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday there is deep mistrust over negotiations to end the conflict that began Feb. 28 with joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

The U.S. and Iran are set for a second round of talks Tuesday in Islamabad ahead of a Wednesday deadline for a two-week ceasefire that began April 8.

Vice President JD Vance and the U.S. delegation are set to leave Monday for Pakistan, but Iran has not publicly stated whether it will participate.

"Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X. "Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward U.S. gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force."

The sides held talks April 11 in Islamabad, but they broke down after Vance said the U.S. did not see "an affirmative commitment" from Iran "that they will not seek a nuclear weapon."

Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC's aerospace force, echoed Pezeshkian's remarks about not trusting negotiations with the U.S.

"As our Leader [Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei] said, we do not trust negotiations with you, but we believe in the power of God, people, and fighters," Mousavi said, according to state media's Press TV.

Despite sending mixed signals, Iran gave clearer indications Monday that it was planning to send negotiators to Pakistan.

The New York Times reported that two Iranian officials said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's Parliament who was at the last round of talks, would attend if Vance does. Iran had cast doubt on the last round of negotiations taking place, only for its delegation to arrive hours later.

The new round had been in doubt since the U.S. imposed a blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz and as the countries traded threats over the weekend.

A senior Pakistani government source told Reuters the country is confident it can persuade Iran to participate in the talks.

The source added that Pakistan has received a positive signal from Tehran and is working to ensure Iranian officials are present when talks begin.

Iran International, a Persian-language outlet based in London, reported Monday that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Araghchi said Iran "will take the appropriate decision" on whether to participate to "protect its interests and national security."