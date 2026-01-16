US Slaps New Sanctions on Iran-Backed Houthis Over Red Sea Attacks

The Trump administration on Friday imposed a new round of sanctions aimed at disrupting what it said are Houthi financial and procurement networks that move oil products, weapons, and dual-use equipment to the Iran-backed group in Yemen.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it's sanctioning 21 people and entities and identifying one vessel tied to what officials described as revenue streams and supply chains that help the Houthis sustain military operations and continue attacks in the Red Sea region.

"The Houthis threaten the United States by committing acts of terror and attacking commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea. Treasury is taking action to cut off nearly two dozen individuals and entities involved in transferring oil, procuring weapons, and providing financial services for this Iran-backed terrorist organization,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"Treasury will use all tools at its disposal to expose the networks and individuals enabling Houthi terrorism.”

Treasury said the action targets financial conduits linking the Iranian government and the Houthis and also focuses on alleged front companies, facilitators, and operatives in Yemen, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, began stepping up attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea after the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023.

The group has said it's targeting vessels it considers linked to Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza, though commercial ship operators and Western officials have said the campaign has threatened broader maritime traffic in a corridor critical to global trade.

The U.S. and allies have responded with stepped-up naval deployments and other measures to protect shipping lanes and deter attacks.

The administration has also leaned heavily on economic pressure, arguing that cutting off access to money, fuel, and equipment can constrain the group's ability to plan and carry out strikes.

In Friday's announcement, Treasury described the Houthis as a U.S.-designated terrorist organization and said the sanctions were taken under counterterrorism authorities.

Treasury said the designation effort has included previous actions against Houthi leaders, financiers, and procurement operatives.

The Treasury statement also described illicit oil sales as a major funding source for the Houthis and said the group continues to generate significant revenue despite international pressure.

It said the latest designations target actors involved in moving petroleum products and facilitating payments, as well as networks connected to weapons procurement and other sensitive goods.

Iran has long been accused by the U.S. and its partners of backing the Houthis with financial, logistical, and military support, an allegation Tehran has denied.

U.S. officials say Iran's support helps the Houthis field increasingly capable missiles and drones and maintain a campaign that has rattled commercial shipping and heightened regional tensions.

The sanctions freeze any U.S.-linked assets of those targeted and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

Treasury also warned that companies owned 50% or more by blocked parties can also be subject to restrictions.