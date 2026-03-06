Danny Danon to Newsmax: Iran Spent Billions Funding Terror Groups

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax Friday that he hopes the Iranian people will have a bright future following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Danon said that he had a net worth in the billions of dollars.

"This money that they amassed for 47 years, they oppressed Iranian people and they took advantage of that," Danon said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The ambassador said Iran invested $10 billion a year in its terrorist proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.

"I hope there will be a bright future for the Iranian people and the fund will go and be invested in Iran," Danon said. "When you look at Iran before the war, they had no heating in the winter and no air conditioning in the summer."

"The people of Iran suffered for generations," Danon added. "Now after the operation, they will have a brighter future and will use their economy and natural resources for the people and not these corrupt regimes."

Despite all the sanctions, Danon said the leaders of Iran were able to become wealthy because of their resources like oil.

"China is buying oil from them," Danon said. "They have cash flowing in so they can buy whatever they want. And they do it through different ways."

"They also sponsor terror. If you look at the fingerprints of terrorists around the world, you will find Hamas leadership sitting in Turkey, but receiving money from Tehran," Danon added. "You will find Hezbollah, a network in Beirut, receiving cash loads coming from Tehran in commercial flights."

Danon said other countries in the Gulf region are beginning to act against Iran.

"They are doing it quietly," Danon said. "I expect that in the next few days it will become more public.

"They will push actions, resolutions condemning Iran, and maybe some of them will join the effort of the U.S. and Israel attacking Iran."

Danon also ripped countries in Europe for propping up Iran.

"If you're looking for the money, you should look at the European countries," Danon said. "The way they behave is shameful. They are doing deals with Iran even as we speak."

