Sen. Cotton Makes Top 5 List for Trump VP Pick

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has emerged as a top-five pick on the shortlist of Donald Trump's vice presidential candidates, The New York Times reported Friday.

Cotton, 47, joins four Republicans being strongly considered: Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and J.D. Vance of Ohio. Former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York are on the expanded short list of Republicans under consideration, the Times reported.

Cotton's emergence comes as Trump is giving more weight to experience and the ability to run a disciplined campaign, according to the Times.

Cotton served in the U.S. Army and had tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a two-term senator.

Trump is likely to announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention in July in Milwaukee, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Friday.