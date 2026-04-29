Emerson Poll: Dems Lead Generic Ballot by 10 Points

The Democratic Party holds a 10-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, leading Republicans 50% to 40%, according to a national survey conducted by Emerson College Polling released on Wednesday.

The poll indicated that 10% of the public is undecided.

"Democrats' strength is driven by an increase in support among Hispanic voters, women, and independents," Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball said. "Hispanics break for Democrats [over Republicans] by a 35-point margin, 61% to 26%, women by 21 points, 55% to 34%, and independents by 19 points, 50% to 31%."

Other results from the poll include the following:

– President Donald Trump holds a 40% job approval rating and 56% disapproval among likely voters. This is a two-point decrease in Trump's approval and a five-point increase in disapproval since March. Data was collected before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

– "Trump is underwater among Hispanic voters, 70% to 29%, compared to this time last year when they were split: 44% disapproved, and 41% approved," Kimball said.

– Voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, 56% to 38%, foreign policy, 54% to 39%, and immigration policy, 53% to 43%.

The Emerson College Polling national survey was carried out April 24-26. The poll's margin of error is ±3 percent, and the data sets were weighted by gender, education, race, age, party registration, and region based on U.S. Census parameters and voter file data.