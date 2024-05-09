Trump VP Pick May Hand Critical Governor a Senate Seat

As presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump considers potential running mates, two vice president contenders could put a Senate selection in the hands of a Republican governor who has previously clashed with the former president.

If Trump were to select Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Gov. Ron DeSantis would then choose his replacement, while if Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, were tapped, Gov. Mike DeWine would pick the new senator.

Both DeSantis and DeWine have sparred with Trump in the not-too-distant past, which has led to speculation their appointments might not meet the standards of the 45th president's MAGA movement.

DeSantis and Trump met privately in late April to help bury the hatchet following a bitter Republican primary contest, but a source told NBC News there are still trust issues between the two men that are causing Trump's camp to proceed cautiously.

"Trump does not want to give DeSantis that appointment," a Trump confidant told NBC. "It's something being considered."

In Ohio, Trump slurred DeWine as a RINO (Republican in name only) and campaigned strongly against the governor's endorsed candidate, state Sen. Matt Dolan, in the recent Republican Senate primary. Dolan, who lost the primary to Trump-endorsed Bernie Moreno, could be DeWine's shoo-in to replace Vance.

"I don't think Gov. DeWine really is concerned about what President Trump's thoughts are or what he thinks," former Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, told NBC. "He's in his last term. He doesn't need the blessing of the former president."

In either case, any appointment by DeSantis or DeWine would be temporary, lasting only until the next statewide election.

According to The Bulwark, there could be a way to limit DeSantis' influence, however. The Trump confidant described a hypothetical situation in which Rubio would resign from the Senate after getting the call from Trump, which would trigger a special election for the seat, provided the resignation occurred early enough. DeSantis would likely be able to appoint someone only until the special election was held.

According to a Trump associate who has had discussions with the former president about potential running mates, Rubio "has the biggest upside but is the biggest bank shot" — meaning he has many of the attributes Trump is looking for, but would come with risks.

"Marco can talk MAGA in Spanish really well," the source told NBC.

Trump's vice president selection process has been kept under wraps and hopefuls have not yet received detailed vetting questionnaires, NBC reported.

The former president has said he expects to make a choice closer to the Republican National Convention in July.