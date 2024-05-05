Sen. Tim Scott: No VP Talk at Trump Event

Sen. Tim Scott, a potential contender to become former President Donald Trump's running mate, said Sunday that their discussions at a weekend donor retreat in Florida did not include the matter and that he hopes Trump will pick a person who will help the country unite and heal.

The South Carolina Republican further told NBC News' "Meet the Press" that he expects Trump to announce his decision on his running mate in the next 60 days or so.

"I certainly didn't bring it up," Scott said. "I'm excited that in this nation a poor kid from South Carolina can rise to the level of being a United States senator. It just tells me that all things are possible for kids growing up in poverty today, to listen to this show and know that all things are possible for your future."

Scott said that he and the other Republicans at the fundraising event this weekend "talked about how bad the economy is for single parents like the one that raised me."

"We had a lot of conversations around the room about the importance of eliminating Bidenomics, about the importance of getting inflation back down to 2%," he added. "We were just better off under President Trump."

Meanwhile, Scott on Sunday refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election, no matter who wins it, and insisted instead that Trump will return to the White House.

"At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump," Scott told show moderator Kristen Welker. "I'm excited to get back to low inflation, low unemployment."

But when Welker interrupted Scott, asking him if his answer was "yes or no" on accepting the eventual election results, the senator told her, "That is my statement."

"I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president. Kristen, you can ask it multiple times," he said. "The American people will make the decision, and the decision will be for President Trump."

Scott also on Sunday spoke out about the protests at the nation's college campuses, insisting that he respects the protesters' rights to peacefully demonstrate, but said that's not what's happening.

"What we have to understand is the antisemitism that we're seeing on college campuses today is akin to what we saw in the 1960s," said Scott. "What we should be saying as a nation, the American people, they're saying it loud and clear. They support eliminating antisemitism from college campuses.

"They're being very clear. There's no space for hate in America."

It's not clear, he added, why it took so long for President Joe Biden to condemn the antisemitic acts.

"He's pandering to politics as opposed to standing up for fairness and standing against antisemitism," said Scott.

He also commented that he wants all college presidents to know that their federal funding is a privilege, not a right."

"A right is for every Jewish kid on campus to walk to class safely," he said. "What is a right is for every Jewish kid to study in a library peacefully. We need to make sure that every student feels that kind of security on every campus in America."