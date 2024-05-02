WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | vice president | running mate | 2024

Trump May Announce VP Pick Just Before GOP Convention

Thursday, 02 May 2024 05:31 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump this week said he will likely announce his choice of running mate "not too much before" the Republican National Convention in July.

"I'll be picking, but probably not too much before the convention, which I happen to be having in the great state of Wisconsin," Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, said during a visit to Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee.

In 2016, Trump announced his choice of then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate just a week before the convention took place in July of that year.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that four people are rumored to top Trump's list of contenders for the position.

Among them are Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, JD Vance of Ohio, Tim Scott of South Carolina, as well as North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum.

All four are expected to attend the Republican National Committee's upcoming spring donor retreat at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate this weekend, along with South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem and New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik.

However, the Trump campaign responded to Bloomberg in a statement saying, "Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Thursday, 02 May 2024 05:31 PM
