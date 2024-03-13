Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: 'I'd Love to Debate' Kamala Harris

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who has been hinted at being on former President Donald Trump's running mate short list, told Newsmax Wednesday he'd love to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.

During Scott's interview with "Eric Bolling The Balance" regarding President Joe Biden's selection of Harris as his vice president, Scott articulated that he would like to debate her. Initially using the collective "we" at the start of the interview, Scott quickly personalized ambitions of his own eagerness to challenge the border czar.

"[Biden] made a mistake with Kamala Harris when he chose her," Scott told Bolling. "He also made a mistake with Kamala Harris when he made her the border czar. I can't think of someone who spent less time on the border than Kamala Harris.

"What we know is we love to debate her about the crisis at our border. We'd love to debate her about the 70,000 Americans who lost their lives because Joe Biden has allowed our southern border to be insecure, unsafe, and wide open," he continued.

"I'd love to debate her on the economy. I'd love to debate her about our streets. And I'd love to debate her about why it is that Donald Trump signed the monumental opportunity zone legislation that brought in $70 billion to the poorest communities and what has Joe Biden and Kamala Harris done for the poorest communities? Nada."

On Wednesday, Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who shares close ties to Trump, posted a picture of a number of potential candidates for Trump's running mate on X. All Republicans, they included Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Haley, however, had a giant "X" drawn over her face.

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to announce his pick on March 26 in Oakland, California. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that prospective picks for Kennedy's vice president include NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers; former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura; former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; and onetime Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.