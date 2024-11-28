WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Thankful for 'Peaceful Transition,' Trump Vows Renewal

By    |   Thursday, 28 November 2024 08:04 PM EST

On Thanksgiving, President Joe Biden said he was thankful for a "peaceful transition of power," while President-elect Donald Trump criticized political adversaries and pledged to restore America's strength.

During a visit to a fire department in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden said he was thankful for "my family, the peaceful transition of the presidency, and I'm thankful by the grace of God we were able to make more progress in the Middle East, I'm really thankful for being able to get the first peace done in Lebanon," The Hill reported.

"There is nothing beyond our capacity," he added.

Trump posted his own Thanksgiving message on his Truth Social platform: "Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don't worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

