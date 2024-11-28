Israel Thanksgiving Message: Thanks to United States

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer on Thursday said his country is “grateful for the ironclad commitment and friendship and union with the United States of America.

“They have stood by our side in difficult times and in good times, none more so than in the last 419 days,” he added, according to Breitbart.

His comments come after the Israeli military said its air force struck a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon on Thursday, after both sides accused each other of breaching a cease-fire that aims to halt over a year of fighting.

Israel said it also opened fire on Thursday towards what it called "suspects" with vehicles arriving at several areas in the southern zone, saying it was a breach of the truce with Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, which came into effect on Wednesday.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah in turn accused Israel of violating the deal.

The exchange of accusations highlighted the fragility of the ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States and France to end the conflict, fought in parallel with the Gaza war. The truce lasts for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.