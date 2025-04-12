Butler, Pa. Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Trump and Musk

A man from Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an infamous campaign rally assassination attempt against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, has been charged with making threats against the lives of Trump and Elon Musk.

The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Shawn Monper, who used an account labeled "Mr Satan" on YouTube, was arrested this week and faces a court hearing on Monday.

The DOJ has accused Monper of making online threats, specifically naming Trump, Trump adviser Elon Musk, and unnamed ICE agents as potential targets for violence.

The DOJ released information about several of the threats it was made aware of when the "FBI National Threat Operations Section (NTOS) received an emergency disclosure regarding threats posted to YouTube by user - Mr Satan.”

Among those posts identified by the DOJ and connected to Monper's address:

February 17, 2025: “Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0”



March 4, 2025: “im going to assassinate him myself.” This threat was made in a YouTube video titled “Live: Trump’s address to Congress.”



March 18, 2025: “ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them.”



April 1, 2025: “If I see an armed ice agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist, and an active shooter and open fire on them.”

A local newspaper in Butler posted a photo it identified as showing the arrest in progress.

The DOJ did not refer to the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt against Trump in the town where the accused Monper has resided. Nor was there any reference to a potential connection between Monper and another Butler, Pennsylvania would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, who was killed at the scene by agents with the Trump security team. Crooks lived in the Pittsburgh area, about an hour away from Butler by vehicle.