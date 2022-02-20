Texas Gov. Abbott's Lead Over O'Rourke Narrows to Single Digits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke has narrowed to single digits from last month’s survey, according to a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released on Sunday.

Abbott’s advantage over O’Rourke in a hypothetical matchup has narrowed to just 7 points, 45% to 38%, compared to the 11-point lead the governor held last month, 47% to 36%.

Both Abbott and O’Rourke hold more than 50 percentage point leads in polls for their respective primary contests.

UT-Tyler political scientist Mark Owens, the poll’s director, pointed out that the race between the two has been remarkably stable over five polls since last July, with Abbott’s lead ranging from 5% to 12%.

Other results from the survey include:

Abbott’s job rating has fallen from his high point of 61% approval and 23% disapproval in April 2020, during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. However, his 50% to 46% net approval this month is better than his low point last September, when he was at 45% to 44%.

Forty-nine percent of voters say the state is on the wrong track, while 50% say it is heading in the right direction.

There has been a significant erosion in Black support for Abbott. Last July, 24% of Black voters approved of the governor’s job performance and 53% disapproved, with the rest noncommittal. But this month, Abbottt’s disapproval among Black voters surged to 71%, with 20% approving of him and the remainder noncommittal.

Republican support for Abbott over O’Rourke declined slightly to 76% from 78% last month.

There was a large boost in support for O’Rourke from Latino voters since last month, when 40% supported Abbott and 39% O’Rourke. The latest poll shows O’Rourke now leading among Latinos 45% to 36%.

The poll was conducted between February 8-15 and surveyed 1,188 adults who are registered voters. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.