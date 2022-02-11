Boebert Blasts Beto

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is ripping into Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and claims he will say anything to get a vote.

She took to Twitter to make her comments on Thursday. She tweeted: "Robert Francis O'Rourke now says that he will always protect and defend the 2nd Amendment. When he was limping for President, he wanted to steal your AR-15 from you. These career politicians are scammers who will say anything to get votes. Don't make me come down there, Beto."

Her comments came after O'Rourke, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that he's "not interested" in forcing Texans to turn in their guns.

''I'm not interested in taking anything from anyone,'' O’Rourke told reporters in Tyler, Texas, according to KLTV. ''What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment. I want to make sure that we protect our fellow Texans far better than we're doing right now."

He had voiced his support for a mandatory gun buyback program in a September 2019 Democrat presidential debate.

''Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,'' O’Rourke said then. ''We're not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."