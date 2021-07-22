×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: texas | democrats | beto | orourke

Group Started by Beto O'Rourke Donates $600K to Texas Dems in DC

Group Started by Beto O'Rourke Donates $600K to Texas Dems in DC
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks at a rally at the state Capitol on June 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 22 July 2021 05:01 PM

A group started by former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has given $600,000 to help fund the D.C. stay of the Texas Democrats who fled their state to deny Republicans a quorum  in order to block restrictive voting measures from being passed during a special legislative session.

The money is being used for meals, transportation and lodging, according to a report in The Texas Tribune.

"We're gonna make sure that we get the full amount, 100% of what's raised, to y'all," O’Rourke, who ran for president in 2020, told the lawmakers. During a virtual conference Thursday morning "It is the least that we could do for everything that you all are doing for us. We want to do more."

The Texas Democrats are pushing lawmakers in Washington to pass sweeping laws that would make it harder for states to limit access to the ballot. The Texas bills – House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1 – are part of a nationwide effort by Republicans to enact more restrictive voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

They include new ID requirements for people voting by mail and prohibit local election officials from sending vote-by-mail applications to someone who has not requested one. They also ban extended hours during early voting and drive-through voting.

Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, thanked O’Rourke and his team for the funds, which will also be used to help pay for costs associated with a virtual voting rights conference the Democratic caucus helped host this week.

''Grateful to Beto and all folks who have contributed to our efforts — many small donations have come in too,'' Walle said. ''We’re all working together to raise those resources. We’re not there yet, but that’s why we’re on the phones, making those calls.''

Two members of the delegation have returned to Austin from D.C. to negotiate with Republicans over the legislation.

"A small working group of Democrats decided to begin active discussions here in Austin on improving HB 3 and asked that I return to establish open communication lines," Rep. Philip Cortez said in a statement Thursday.

"I returned to Texas to try to engage in good-faith dialogue about the aspects of the bill that I, and others, think are harmful. We need to fight this battle on parallel tracks in Texas and Washington D.C. with one goal in mind: full and open access to voting for all Texans."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A group started by former congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has given $600,000 to help fund the D.C. stay of the Texas Democrats who fled their state...
texas, democrats, beto, orourke
405
2021-01-22
Thursday, 22 July 2021 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved