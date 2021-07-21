Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain to Newsmax: Texas Dems in D.C. 'Hypocrites'

The Texas Democrats who left Austin to stop a vote on election reform thought they'd win the hearts of the American people but are instead being seen as "nothing but hypocrites," Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain said Wednesday in a Newsmax interview.

"It is hypocrisy, and I think the American people are starting to catch on," the Republican lawmaker told Newsmax's "America's Agenda."

"I think it's failing because people see through this nonsense and realize they're nothing but hypocrites. They need to come back and come home and get back to work."

Six of the lawmakers after arriving in Washington tested positive for COVID, as have some Democratic officials they met in the nation's capital. Cain said he thinks they made the news public for an excuse to remain out of Texas.

"Why did they even want to talk about being COVID-positive if they weren't trying to use it as some kind of excuse from coming back to work?" said Cain. "I think they overcalculated because our rules our House rules actually do account for this possibility."

Meanwhile, the contingent has said it won't disclose if its COVID status has changed after the first six cases, telling NBC News that they are "focusing on our daily testing following and going beyond CDC guidelines, social distancing and wearing masks as much as possible (but) we're just not going to release daily counts."

"If this was the other party that was positive, they would be demanding proof and we need them to just go ahead and be frank and honest and open," said Cain. "That way they could show us that they're not using this as an excuse to skirt their duty."

There are many people questioning whether the Democrats are vaccinated, and Cain said he advocates for transparency on both sides.

"Look, I'm not vaccinated," said Cain. "I"m not planning on getting the vaccine."

At the same time, the rest of the Texas legislation back in Austin is at work every day, said Cain.

"We just get to do nothing for the people of Texas," said Cain.

"We don't get to lower their property taxes. We don't get to ensure that biological boys are playing in girls' sports. We don't get to do bad reform to stop violent criminals from being released back on the streets. We don't get to do an extra payment for retired teachers. Why. They broke form and ran off to D.C. to party it up with (Chuck) Schumer and then spread the coronavirus."