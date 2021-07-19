Texas Dems' DC Fly-Away Will Cost Donors Combined $1.5M

The Texas Democrats who flew to Washington, D.C., to break the state House quorum to avoid losing votes in a special session will cost them an estimated $1.5 million combined, according to the Democrat fundraising for the protest.

More than 50 Democrat House lawmakers from Texas fled to the nation's capital last week to temporarily block efforts to pass election reform measures in the state and staying through Aug. 7 for the entire special session will cost around $1.5 million, Democrat state Rep. Armando Walle told NBC News.

The fly-away protest is not being funded by taxpayer dollars, according to Walle, who is leading the effort to raise money to pay for the travel, transportation, hotels, and meals, NBC News reported.

At least five of the AWOL Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C, after flying maskless, according to reports.

The private jet cost more than $100,000 alone and was paid via wire transfer from the state House Democrat Caucus hours before takeoff, while the hotels and expenses were put on personal credit cards, including a large block of hotel rooms put on one lawmaker's American Express credit card, according to the report.

The political stunt was put into action to keep the Texas House from a two-thirds quorum in order to keep Texas from passing a number of bills, particularly Republican-backed election reform measures.

The credit card payments are expected to be reimbursed by fundraising efforts led by Walle, who has already received $250,000 in donations, NBC reported.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, said last week his Powered by the People PAC raised more than $500,000 in just a few days, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Musician Willie Nelson chipped in $5,000 and posted pitches urging others to fund the Democrats, according to the Morning News.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has warned AWOL Democrats they can be arrested by state police and be brought to the state Capitol once they return to the state, and the NAACP is setting up a bail fund to support the pricey protest, group President Derrick Johnson said, The Hill reported.

Abbott can continue to call 30-day special sessions until the funding bills and election laws are brought to votes in the House, which has a strong Republican majority.

Abbott issued a statement, denouncing the Democrats for abandoning their election duty: