Texas County Declares 'Invasion' of Migrants at Southern Border

Kinney County, Texas, has declared the ''existence of an invasion'' at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The county's declaration also calls for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to ''acknowledge the existence of an invasion on our border with Mexico.''

Five other counties — Uvalde, Terrell, Medina, Burnet and Goliad — spoke in support of Kinney County's declaration.

Officials from Kinney and the other five counties met on Tuesday to discuss their concerns regarding the increasing number of migrants crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.

A press release from Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan detailed the increase in human smuggling in the county, stating that in June, ''Kinney County law enforcement has prevented over 67 smuggling attempts along our roadways.

''This past weekend included the unfortunate deaths of 3 illegal aliens who were involved with human smuggling in Kinney County. Kinney County (Brackettville) has been forced to militarize our school campus with vehicle barriers to prevent high speed chases from entering campus and injuring children.

''As a Texan, this is not acceptable. We will no longer allow the sovereignty of Texas to be invaded by those unwilling to obey our laws,'' Shahan continued. ''That is why today, July 5, 2022, Kinney County, joined by several other counties on the Texas border, are declaring the existence of an ''invasion'' as used in Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution and in Article 4, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution.

''We are taking these steps in hopes of encouraging our Governor to acknowledge the existence of an invasion on our border with Mexico and take the necessary actions to preserve and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Texas.''