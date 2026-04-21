Treasury Escalates Iran Pressure Even as Trump Extends Ceasefire

The U.S. Treasury Department is escalating sanctions enforcement against Iran even as President Donald Trump has authorized an extension of a fragile ceasefire that was set to expire, according to a Newsmax report and a Truth Social post attributed to the president.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department is intensifying what officials describe as a "maximum pressure" campaign — internally referred to as "Economic Fury" — aimed at constraining Iran's ability to generate, move, and repatriate revenue through oil exports and global financial networks.

Officials said the effort is focused on disrupting Tehran's maritime trade routes, which Washington considers a primary source of regime funding, and warned that vessels, companies, or intermediaries involved in sanctions evasion could face designation, asset freezes, and broader financial restrictions.

The Treasury also said it continues to target funds it characterizes as tied to corruption within Iran's leadership, as part of a broader effort to restrict illicit financial flows. The specific Economic Fury branding has not been independently verified.

The stepped-up pressure comes as Trump said Tuesday he is pausing planned U.S. military action against Iran and extending a ceasefire that was due to expire, according to Newsmax reporting.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the move followed a request from Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and cited what he described as internal fragmentation within Iran's government.

Trump said he has directed U.S. forces to remain in a "ready and able" posture while maintaining continued pressure through a blockade framework, and extended the ceasefire until Iran submits a unified proposal and negotiations are completed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the diplomatic outreach in a post on X, thanking Trump for extending the ceasefire and saying Islamabad would continue efforts toward a negotiated settlement and broader peace framework.

Sharif said he hoped both sides would continue observing the ceasefire and move toward a comprehensive agreement in follow-on talks scheduled in Islamabad.

Separately, Axios reported — citing regional and Israeli sources familiar with the discussions — that U.S. and Pakistani mediators have been awaiting a response from Iran's leadership on the latest proposal. The report said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's communications have in recent weeks largely come through official channels rather than direct public appearances.

Some reporting and analysis have noted uncertainty around Iran's internal messaging and leadership signaling, though claims regarding incapacitation or absence have not been independently confirmed.

Newsmax also reported that Trump previously ordered a two-week ceasefire earlier this month amid escalating tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, with Vice President JD Vance telling negotiators that Washington had not received a clear Iranian commitment on nuclear restrictions during earlier talks in Islamabad.

With the ceasefire now extended, the administration is pursuing parallel tracks of intensified economic pressure and ongoing diplomacy as mediators await Tehran's formal response.