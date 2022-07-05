Florida Lt. Gov. Nunez to Newsmax: Biden's 'Ineptitude' Worsens Border Crisis

Florida is doing all it can to handle the immigration crisis, but, like every other state, it has become a border state because of President Joe Biden's "ineptitude" Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax Tuesday.

"It is indeed a crisis [but] Biden refuses to acknowledge it," the Republican official said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We have historic numbers of illegal immigrants that are flowing through our border. It is a crisis of a tremendous magnitude, and that's something that we need to consider as a state, take action and make sure that we're doing everything we can at our disposal to begin to stem that tide."

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has impaneled a statewide grand jury to investigate the numbers of immigrants who are being sent to the state, and has developed strike teams to interdict the human trafficking and smuggling that's happening, Nunez added.

"When we receive illegal immigrants here at the hands of Biden, the Florida Legislature gave us the funding to be able to transport them to Delaware, his home state," she said.

Nunez also said Biden and Democrats are not addressing the issue of human smuggling and the commercial sexual exploitation that is taking place across the country.

"Florida ranks third in terms of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline," she said. "We are doing everything we can in our state to not only empower law enforcement but to address this issue and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law … everyone is coming together, and every day you see the impact on illegal immigration here in Florida, which is why we've been so insistent that the federal government needs to do its job.

"Biden needs to address this crisis. He cannot continue to have an open borders policy that is impacting hardworking taxpayers in our state and others."

