Texas Bar Blames Critics for Disney Drag Brunch Cancellation

A Texas bar has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch, which was open to all ages, after receiving "aggressive phone calls and hateful comments."

The event, according to The Hill, was to be held at Cool Beans Bar and Grill in Denton, Texas, but was canceled on Thursday.

The cancellation was followed by a statement on social media from the bar's management.

"To those of you out there who have forced us to make this decision," they wrote, "shame on you! Shame on you for putting fear into us with your threats, your horrible [direct messages], your aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments."

The cancellation comes two weeks after another drag brunch at a different Denton bar was scrapped after drawing protests.

But subsequent to the Cool Beans Bar and Grill's cancellation, the owner filed a police report. The owner asserts that phone calls and social media messages caused concerns for the safety of both patrons and employees.

"Having a safe space that day, or any day, takes precedence over all else," the bar's management stated. "That being said, our drag brunch has caught a lot of attention from certain political groups who have made it very clear that they aren't happy about this event. With today's climate, it's better to be safe than sorry and unfortunately, this is that exact situation."

"This is not a 'win' for you," the management added. "We employ college-aged students and you have made them fearful in a place where before this day they have felt protected and safe. Us canceling is not out of agreement, but out of fear for our employees, performers, and customers safety."