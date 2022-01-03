Rep. Perez to Newsmax: AOC's Florida Jaunt Exposed Her 'Hypocrisy'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "hypocrisy" was on display this weekend when she vacationed in Florida, while her New York constituents were under strict restrictions because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Rep. Daniel Perez said on Newsmax Monday.

"It looks like she's running for Miss America, with her nice homecoming queen wave," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" about a clip of the New York Democrat waving to fans while at an outdoor bar in Miami.

"What's bothering me the most is the hypocrisy that AOC is showing," Perez pointed out.

The congresswoman has come under fire for her trip to Miami over New Year's Eve weekend after she was photographed with her boyfriend having a cocktail and after a video surfaced of her at a drag bar.

"While she's here in Florida, the state with the least amount of mandates, when it comes to COVID, based on facts and numbers on the CDC website, while we see that, we have someone on the other end in N.Y. who has to abide by these strict restrictions that don't have the same ability as AOC," said Perez.

"We see AOC on one side asking her constituents to stay indoors, to not gather with their families during the holiday season, and she's at a brunch with her boyfriend, waving, as if she's at Miss America," the congressman continued.

But Democrats like AOC see themselves as "elitists" who don't have to follow COVID-19 rules, and that is unfortunate for the United States, he said.

"The Democratic Party of old, where you could have a reasonable debate, is out the window," said Perez. "You have people like AOC, asking for a set of rules, and never abiding by them."

But Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies have resulted in numbers that are far better than those in New York, said Perez.

"Our hospital rate, our ICU rate, as far as availability, there is twice as much population in New York in ICU beds that there are in Florida," said Perez, adding that DeSantis' COVID-19 policies are working "so we're able to back them up."

