Texas Poll: Republican Voters Divided on Paxton's Removal

Republican voters in Texas are divided over whether Attorney General Ken Paxton's actions justify his removal from office, according to a new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll released Friday.

Paxton's impeachment trial begins Tuesday. He stands accused of bribery, abuse of the public trust and obstruction of justice.

Registered GOP voters are split on his fate, with 24% saying he should be removed, 32% saying no, and 43% undecided.

Overall, 47% of the 1,200 registered voters surveyed said Paxton should be removed, though that's weighted heavily by 71% of the state's Democrats having that stance. Among independent voters, 42% say yes, with 44% saying they were unsure about his removal.

Paxton was impeached in May, and 28% of Republicans surveyed said the Texas House of Representatives was justified taking that action, with 33% saying no, and 39% unsure or having no opinion.

The survey also found that Paxton recorded his lowest job approval rating since April, 2021, coming in at 27% vs. a 46% disapproval rating.

Paxton was also indicted on two felony charges in 2015 for securities fraud.

The overall sample has a margin of error of +/- 2.83%.