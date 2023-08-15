Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Trump's Georgia Indictment a 'Witch Hunt'

Ken Paxton, Texas' suspended attorney general, told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump's recent indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, was yet another "witch hunt."

Appearing Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Paxton slammed the recent charges against Trump by a grand jury at the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office.

"It just looks like exactly what President Trump said: it's a witch hunt," Paxton explained. "This is obviously the fourth indictment. It's so obvious what's going on. It's completely political."

Paxton also said that "questioning election results," which he himself did after the 2020 election, should not be a crime.

"Georgia didn't have signature verifications. They had mail-in ballots by the millions that weren't authorized by state law, and they used drop boxes that were unsecured. And supposedly asking questions and challenging that is a crime?" Paxton asked. "We've come a long way in America."

In the indictment filed Monday night, Trump was accused by Willis of engaging in racketeering, violating his oath of office, committing forgery and writing false statements, as well as impersonating a public officer.

He was indicted alongside 18 other so-called co-conspirators, notably among them former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, Trump's onetime chief of staff.

Paxton, meanwhile, was impeached by the Texas House several months ago over several claims that he engaged in unlawful conduct as attorney general and was guilty of ethics violations.

The three-term, leading state prosecutor is now awaiting a state Senate trial to deliberate his potential removal in September. In the meantime, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Angela Colmenero to fulfill his duties.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!