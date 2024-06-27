Ted Cruz Narrowly Leads Dem Challenger

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, holds a slim lead over his Democrat opponent, Rep. Colin Allred, according to a new poll from the University of Texas at Tyler released on Thursday.

The survey of the Lone Star State, which also includes Libertarian candidate Ted Brown, shows Cruz just 4 percentage points ahead of Allred.

Cruz: 43%

Allred: 39%

Brown: 5%

Don't know or refused: 12%

Among likely voters, Cruz's lead falls to just 3 points.

Cruz: 45%

Allred: 42%

Brown: 5%

Don't know or refused: 9%

The survey found that most Democrats and Republicans are solidly behind their parties' candidates, with Cruz polling at 80% among Republicans and Allred polling at 83% among Democrats; but almost half of independents, 40%, remain undecided.

The same poll also asked voters whom they would support in the presidential election, with former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, beating out President Joe Biden by more than 6 percentage points.

Trump: 46%

Biden: 38%

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 12%

Libertarian Party's Chase Oliver: 3%

Green Party's Jill Stein: 1%

Don't know or refused: 0%

The University of Texas at Tyler surveyed 1,144 registered voters, including 931 likely voters, across the state from June 11-20. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points for registered voters and +/- 3.8 percentage points for likely voters.