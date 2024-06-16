Sen. Cruz: 'Conventional Wisdom' About GOP Turned Under Trump

The "conventional wisdom" about the Republican Party has been turned around under the leadership of former President Donald Trump, as it's now the party representing the working class, Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday.

"Today's Republican Party has changed," the Texas Republican told Fox News on "Sunday Morning Futures." "The old conventional wisdom used to be that Republicans are the party of the rich and Democrats are the party of the poor and the working class. That has been turned on its head today."

Instead, the Democrats represent "rich coastal elites," while Republicans have become "the party of working-class men and women, blue-collar workers," Cruz said.

"The people who are working waiting tables and in tip professions, whether you're a golf caddy or taxi cab driver, those are often people that are starting to climb the economic ladder," said Cruz, noting that he plans to introduce legislation this week to exempt money earned in tips from federal income tax.

"Helping people climb that ladder is hugely important," the senator said.

Trump visited Detroit Saturday and highlighted his push to eliminate taxes being collected on workers' tips.

Cruz pointed out that his own father emigrated from Cuba in 1957 and went over the years from a job washing dishes to owning a business, working for IBM, and becoming a pastor.

Meanwhile, Cruz slammed President Joe Biden for attending a Hollywood fundraiser, which raised $30 million for his campaign and was headlined by A-listers like Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Barbra Streisand Saturday.