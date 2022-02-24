Sen. Ted Cruz Tells CPAC: 'Don't Ever Apologize to the Woke Mob'

Denouncing politics of fear, big government, and the "woke mob," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, delivered a fiery speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Fight the power, do not apologize to the woke mob, and use your voice were Cruz's three admonitions to conservatives, the second delivering his most animated remarks.

"Don't ever apologize to the woke mob," Cruz said, starting calmly before growing demonstrative. "It doesn't work. They are not engaged in rational discourse. They are not actually offended by whatever idiocy they're whining about about that moment.

"They want to destroy you. They want to silence you. They want to subjugate you. Respond with joy. Laugh at them. It drives them bananas."

Cruz rebuked cancel culture, calling "leftists the least funny people on planet Earth."

"'You can't say that; you can't do that; no, no! I don't like that,'" Cruz said, mocking those feigning being offended. "Like, shut the hell up!"

Cruz's first message to conservatives began with "big is bad."

"You've got to understand what is playing out here," Cruz said. "What is playing out is the powerful are afraid. They are terrified of you. They look out at the men and women in this room and you scare the living crap out of them.

"They are afraid of truth. They are afraid of liberty. That fear is driving a principle, a very simple principle for conservatives to understand: Big is bad. Across the board: Big government sucks; big business sucks; Big Tech, big Hollywood, big universities.

"Any accumulation of power that is centralized is fundamentally dangerous for individual liberty."

Cruz added the "communists want centralized power," and noted the White House and press secretary Jen Psaki have effectively asked Big Tech to silence dissent, and their liberal allies in big business have obliged.

Also, Democrats are no longer the party of the working class, Cruz said, noting the fight against the truckers' protest in Canada was broken up by authoritarian measures under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"The workers of the world had a revolt, and the left is p*****," Cruz said.

"Fight power," he continued. "Fight big government. Fight big business. Fight Big Tech. Fight big Hollywood. Fight big universities. Fight the centralization of power. Break it up. Break Big Tech up into a million little pieces."

​Cruz's third message was for conservatives to boldly "speak out; use your voice."

"We are taking this country back from the lunatic, socialist left that is trying to destroy our freedom," he said. "Change is coming. It is powerful."

Pointing to the power of change, Cruz mentioned the phenomenon of conservatives speaking out against President Joe Biden with a rally cry that has consumed stadiums in traditionally liberal bastions like New England at a Patriots game.

"Find me one person on planet Earth who does not know what 'Let's Go Brandon' means," Cruz concluded.

"A wave is coming. We are taking our country back.

"Together, we will save this great nation."