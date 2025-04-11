WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: james comer | crossfire hurricane | donald trump | transparent | russia | fbi | witch hunt

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: No Evidence of Trump Campaign, Russia Link

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 09:06 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation produced "no credible evidence that would link President [Donald] Trump's campaign to Russia in any form or fashion."

In March, Trump signed an executive order directing the declassification of FBI files connected to the inquiry into his 2016 campaign's potential ties to Russia. Comer said Trump's order shows his transparency.

"It shows not only is President Trump being transparent, he's proving that he has nothing to hide and that this was a witch hunt. This was an effort by the FBI to take out a political opponent. It's the type of thing you would expect in a Third World country, not in the United States," he said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Comer said the files show "there's nothing there."

"Not a shred of evidence. It was all based on the fictitious Steele dossier, where the FBI was paying Christopher Steele, as was the Hillary Clinton campaign. I mean, this is the worst scandal in the history of our intelligence community, and I'm glad it's coming to light.

"And I hope that people are held accountable for wrongdoing, because this could have changed the course of history if this were successful and they were able to take out President Trump," Comer added.

