Major Anti-Abortion Group Announces $80M Midterm Investment

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its affiliated Women Speak Out PAC announced an $80 million investment on Wednesday to support anti-abortion candidates in the upcoming midterm election cycle in at least four battleground states.

"Republicans simply cannot win without their pro-life base, especially in midterm elections when overall turnout drops," Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement.

"Our mission is to fire up pro-life Americans who do not consistently vote in midterms and convince persuadable voters to reject the Democrats' extreme all-trimester abortion agenda," she added.

The organization said the funds will be spent on a wide range of efforts to reach 10.5 million voters nationwide including digital advertising, grassroots canvassing, targeted outreach, and an early-vote campaign in the Senate battleground states of Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Those states are also gearing up for competitive House races next year.

The money will go toward supporting candidates who explicitly back an anti-abortion agenda, as well as issue-advocacy work aimed at shaping public opinion in key states.

Officials indicated the group will also push to expand its organizing capacity on the ground in both urban and rural districts.

"The party that once claimed the position of 'safe, legal and rare' is now the party of abortion anytime, anywhere, paid for by the taxpayer," Dannenfelser continued. "The Democrats have become unrecognizable as they continue to embrace second- and third-trimester abortions and won't even outlaw the killing of babies who survive failed abortions."

"We must retain our pro-life majorities in both houses to stop this extremism and prevent the abortion lobby from clawing back $500 million in taxpayer funding for their own political machine," she said.

Opponents of the funding move say it underscores the increasing role of big-money outside groups in American elections and raises concerns about transparency and influence. Critics argued the spending could further polarize voters and deepen the divide over abortion.

Supporters, meanwhile, celebrated the planned investment as a strategic win for the anti-abortion movement. They noted that mobilizing voters and resources early gives the movement a stronger hand in shaping policy outcomes beyond just the ballot box.

Political strategists note that an $80 million allocation signals that anti-abortion advocacy is no longer just a moral- or issue-based cause, but increasingly a heavy-duty electoral apparatus. They say the scale of the investment reflects how high the stakes are perceived by all sides of the abortion debate.

With the 2026 midterm elections still months away, the group's announcement sets the tone for what promises to be an election cycle dominated by reproductive-rights messaging and counter-messaging.

For the anti-abortion movement, the gamble now is whether the funds translate into votes and lasting policy gains.