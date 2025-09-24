Pro-Life America Mounts $4.5M Push to Defeat Ossoff

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America on Wednesday announced a $4.5 million campaign to unseat "pro-abortion radical" Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., in the 2026 midterms.

The field effort will focus on Savannah, Augusta, Columbus, and the Chattanooga metropolitan area in northwest Georgia, aiming to reach 1 million voters by Election Day. It targets pro-life voters who typically skip midterms as well as persuadable voters.

"If Senator Ossoff thinks he can hide from his record of voting in lock step with the brutal abortion industry 100% of the time, he should think again. He is a pro-abortion radical and must be defeated," SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

Ossoff has consistently supported abortion rights with few limits. He has repeatedly opposed Georgia’s heartbeat law protecting unborn children after six weeks of pregnancy. Ossoff has aligned with Planned Parenthood and national pro-choice groups, voting to preserve federal funding for abortion providers and to block pro-life protections at the federal level.

In 2023, he attacked Georgia’s pro-life statute as "extreme" and released a report criticizing how it restricts late-term procedures, positions that pro-life advocates say undercut protections for the unborn.

His efforts have earned him an "F" on SBA’s pro-life scorecard.

"Not only did he back a national mandate for all-trimester abortion — he even vetoed a bill simply requiring life-saving care for babies born alive after an attempted abortion.

"Our Georgia team is organized, energized, and America’s premier pro-life field program is ready to make 1 million visits to voters over the next 13 months to expose the truth about Ossoff, stop him from being re-elected, and flip this seat pro-life again," Dannenfelser added.

Georgia Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins are among the Republicans who have launched or are planning to launch campaigns for the right to take on Ossoff.

They are joined by Derek Dooley, the former University of Tennessee football coach and son of legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who entered the race with the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Both Carter and Collins enjoy A+ ratings on SBA’s pro-life scorecard.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.