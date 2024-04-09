Dannenfelser to Newsmax: SBA Wins Elections on Abortion

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser rebuffed the notion that the pro-life movement needs to make a deal with Democrats ahead of the 2024 elections, telling Newsmax that SBA speaks directly to voters.

Further, Dannenfelser told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that it's "preposterous" to say that SBA is somehow "messing up an election" over their message on abortion, asserting, "we're out there helping people win elections."

Dannenfelser found herself at odds with Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, who began the week with a policy statement that abortion should be left to the states instead of any kind of federal ban. Trump signaled last month he was mulling a 15-month federal abortion ban.

Dannenfelser was disappointed in his reversal and said Trump was ceding the issue to Democrats. In his counterpunch, Trump said, "Democrats … will never approve anything … the Republicans want. They love this Issue, and they want to keep it going for as long as Republicans will allow them to do so."

"We're not talking about making a deal with the Democrats who are for unlimited abortion," Dannenfelser told Schmitt. "We're talking about speaking directly to the voter in battleground states, who are not on either end, necessarily, but they are somewhere in the middle. And we know where they are, because we poll them all the time, we're going door-to-door in all the battleground states. We know who they are.

"And so those are the people that will decide the election, and those are people that will either return or not return Biden into the into the Oval Office, who will definitely wipe out every single pro-life protection," Dannenfelser added. "The idea that somehow the pro-life movement and especially SBA Pro-Life America would be messing up an election is so preposterous because we're out there helping people win elections with the increment of people that need to be brought over to the right side."

Dannenfelser made it clear she personally is for "protecting life at conception," but added, "That is not where the consensus is." The polls show consensus at 15 weeks, she said.

"[Trump's] not against it in principle, and I hear what you're saying that he thinks it's a bad decision politically. But what is truly political malpractice is putting your head in the sand and having no strategy, communicating no message whatsoever," Dannenfelser added. "I'm not accusing him only on this … but there's no not talking about it."

