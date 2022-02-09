Trump Endorses Elise Stefanik

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a statement of support for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in her reelection campaign.

"Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the Chairwoman of the House GOP, is doing an amazing job for New York! Elise is one of our America First movement's greatest 'warriors,'" Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC.

"She destroyed Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Corrupt Cuomo, and Wacky Liz Cheney. Now, she’ll represent many more counties—all BIG Trump country—including Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Oneida, Oswego, and Otsego in the new NY21 district.

"Elise will continue to fiercely defend our movement and expose the Radical Left’s lies. She is very strong on Election Integrity, our Second Amendment, Veterans, Farmers, Military and New York Law Enforcement. Elise has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump’s endorsement comes just one day after Stefanik said the Republican National Committee "has every right to take any action" in regards to the censure of Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for serving on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.