Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: Proud of Efforts Made by Pro-Life Movement

Rep. Elise Stefanik, speaking from the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., told Newsmax on Friday that she is proud of the support and outpouring of people from across the country that gathered for the annual event.

"I've had the opportunity to greet my constituents year after a year, who come to Washington to March for Life and for me, as a new mom of my son, Sam, who is almost 5 months old.

"There is nothing more special, more extraordinary more of a miracle than life; and I agree that our first human right is the right to life, so I'm so proud of the outpouring of support and outpouring of people from all across this country," the Republican said from New York on "National Report."

Meanwhile, there are important cases afoot for the pro-life movement, but what is vital is that medicine and science are showing more about what a fetus feels when in the womb and how early they develop, she added.

She told Newsmax that the movement is stronger than ever: "I'm so very glad that there are so many people standing up for their beliefs today and standing up for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn."

Meanwhile, the congresswoman discussed President Joe Biden and his second year in office, and said that rather than turning things around, the administration is "doubling down on their failed policies."

"You would think that they would understand and listen to the American people who are struggling with crisis after crisis," said Stefanik. "Some of the key issues I hear from my constituents in the north country in New York are about the inflation crisis, with rising gas prices, and crime continuing to skyrocket across this country, and the border crisis."

However, Biden and Democrats in the House and Senate aren't bringing any bills to the floor to deal with any of the issues, she said.

"They are continuing their divisive rhetoric and want to have a federal takeover of elections," she said. "Their No. 1 priority is insulating themselves and making sure that they can stay in power, rather than focusing on the issues that matter to the American people."

Stefanik also discussed the climbing crime rate in the country, and insisted that there is no longer equal justice under the law, with district attorneys on the far left "making decisions that they don't want to prosecute cases."

"Our communities have suffered," she said. "Look at the statistics. You have homicide rates through the roof … it is going to be very important that as voters we go to the polls this November. Republicans are committed to supporting our law enforcement, to making investments, and increasing our funding for the police to make sure that we have safe and secure communities."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here