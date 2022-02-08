Rep. Stefanik: RNC Right to Condemn Cheney, Kinzinger

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., says the Republican National Committee had every right to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair, spoke Tuesday at a press conference. She was asked by Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt for her reaction to the censures.

"My reaction is that the RNC has every right to take any action," Stefanik said. "And the position that I have is that you're ultimately held accountable to voters in your district. Voters who you represent. And we're going to hear the feedback and the views of voters pretty quickly here this year."

The RNC formally voted Friday to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in the House probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol.

"Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed a line," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said. "They chose to join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol. That's why Republican National Committee members and myself overwhelmingly support this resolution."

The Hill reported that Stefanik added: "As Republicans have been very clear, we condemn the violence on Jan. 6. We also condemn the violence on 2020 as violent criminals attacked federal buildings, including parts of Washington, D.C."

Stefanik was referring to vandalism that occurred at the same time as some Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

"We believe the Jan. 6 [committee] is political theater," she said. "It's about punishing partisan opponents and not getting to the real facts which should be how can we ensure that the Capitol complex is safe, not only for those of us who work here but for the American people to come continue to advocate for policies they believe in."