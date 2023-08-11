×
DOJ Says 'No Comment' When Asked If Joe Biden Part of Probe

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 04:40 PM EDT

The Department of Justice reportedly issued a "no comment" response when asked if Joe Biden would be part of the newly appointed special counsel's investigation into Hunter Biden.

Fox News host Sandra Smith gave the update live on the air.

"When asked if President Biden's being investigated as part of this probe, a Department of Justice official declined to comment," Smith announced.

It's unclear who asked the DOJ about President Biden or when it was asked. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that David Weiss was being appointed special counsel, but he did not take questions afterward.

Garland said he made the decision at Weiss' request amid the "extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter."

Garland said he expected Weiss to complete his probe "expeditiously" and in an "even-handed and urgent manner," given the sensitivities regarding a 2024 election that now seems closer than it is.

Weiss has been leading the prosecution of Hunter Biden on tax and gun charges that led to a plea deal that was rejected by U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika last month. That plea deal would have resulted in no prison time for Hunter Biden.

Renegotiations between Weiss and his team and Hunter Biden's legal team on an amended plea deal fell through Friday.

