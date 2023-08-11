Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Hunter Special Counsel Could Stall Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday that appointing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden could delay House Republicans' impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden until after the general election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden after the breakdown of his plea deal on tax and gun charges.

Alford reacted to the news on "John Bachman Now."

"What we're looking at now is a special counsel who can now investigate other matters related to Hunter Biden, and his laptop, and the gun deal where he used illegal methods to obtain a gun," Alford said. "So this opens up a wide panoply of things that this special counsel now [is able] to investigate."

Alford added that this "sounds good on the surface, right? Because we need to get to the bottom of the Biden crime family and found out exactly how badly Joe Biden is compromised on the world stage with communist China, Russia, Romania, and other countries."

Alford added: "The problem is this could slow down an impeachment inquiry that the Republicans now I think strongly want to bring forth after we get back from our August in-district work period.

"We've got to get to the bottom of this. And if … witnesses who go before the special counsel are now going to be able to use the excuse that we cannot testify in front of your impeachment inquiry committee or whatever set up to take care of that, then we've got problems. It will slow-walk this thing and we'll move it past the presidential election in November 5th of 2024. And we are not going to get anywhere.

"We need to find out answers now as the House body to make sure that this president is not compromised and our country is not in jeopardy."