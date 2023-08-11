×
Tags: hunter biden | doj | judge | noreika | plea deal | taxes | gun

Hunter Biden Delaware Plea Deal Collapses

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 01:22 PM EDT

A potential plea deal between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department collapsed Friday after attorneys for both sides failed to finalize an agreement.

"Hunter Biden's plea deal has collapsed. Talks with gov't at an impasse," Vox.com's Andrew Prokop tweeted Friday with a screen grab of a court filing.

"DOJ filing: 'Following additional negotiations after the hearing held on July 26, 2023, the parties are at an impasse and are not in agreement on either a plea agreement or a diversion agreement.'"

The court document adds: "Therefore, the Government believes the Court's briefing order should be vacated."

Prokop later tweeted: "DOJ says they are moving to dismiss the Delaware case against Hunter so they can file tax charges against him in CA or DC."

Delaware U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected a proposed plea deal on July 26 when she questioned aspects of the agreement for Biden to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge.

The judge told Hunter Biden's lawyers and prosecutors that they could persuade her to approve the deal as it was previously negotiated, or to alter it to a form she can accept. She said she did not want to "rubber stamp" a plea deal.

President Joe Biden's son then pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000, prosecutors allege.

The document shared by Prokop said DOJ officials requested Biden's plea position on Wednesday and Friday. After his attorneys requested more time, until Monday, prosecutors declined.

Noreika released the proposed plea deal last week to satisfy a request from an NBC News reporter. Large portions of the plea deal were read in court on July 26.

On July 28, Noreika ordered attorneys Friday to raise issues with her chambers, not the court clerk.

The order came two days after an employee at a law firm representing Biden allegedly misrepresented her identity to the clerk's office during a phone call.

Reuters contributed to this story.

