Speaker Johnson: Trump Likely Done Filling Cabinet With House Members

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday he does not expect President-elect Donald Trump to tap into the chamber further to fill positions in the next administration.

Trump already has named Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.N. ambassador, and The Wall Street Journal reported Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., has been selected to be national security adviser.

Newsmax's John Gizzi reported earlier Tuesday that Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is in line to be named secretary of agriculture.

Speaking to media members Tuesday from the Capitol steps, Johnson was asked whether more lawmakers might be offered jobs in the Trump administration.

"I don't expect that we will have more members leaving, but I'll leave that up to him [Trump]," Johnson said.

The speaker said the president-elect understands what the GOP's slim majority means.

"We have an embarrassment of riches," Johnson said. "We have a really talented Republican conference. We’ve got really competent, capable people here. Many of them could serve in really important positions in the new administration.

"But President Trump fully understands and appreciates the math here, and it's a numbers game."

As of late morning Tuesday, AP showed the House at 214 to 205, with Republicans leading, with outcomes of several races still to be decided.

In his initial remarks, Johnson announced plans for Trump to meet with House Republicans on Wednesday morning, before the Trump visits President Joe Biden at the White House.

"That would be a great meeting and a moment for all of us," Johnson said. "There's a lot of excitement, a lot of energy here. We're really grateful for President Trump for leaving it all on the field to get reelected."

With the GOP controlling both chambers in the next Congress, Johnson said Republicans in the House and Senate have "a mandate" to deliver an "America first" agenda.

He said the election showed voters want a "return to common sense" by securing the borders, lowering costs on products, and strengthening the country's presence on the world stage.

"They want an end to the wokeness and the radical gender ideology and a return to common sense in our children's classrooms and corporate boardrooms and government agencies," he said.

Johnson said he "logged enough miles to circumnavigate the globe 5½ times" while campaigning but "it was worth it."

"It is a beautiful morning in Washington. It is a new day in America," he said. "The sun's shining, and that's a reflection about how we all feel.

"It's true that on Tuesday voters rejected what they really felt was the misery of the last four years. We're moving on and we're turning the page, and this is something the American people desperately need and deserve."